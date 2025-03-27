Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command

    A video highlighting the capabilities of the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956968
    VIRIN: 250326-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_110891360
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command

