A video highlighting the capabilities of the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956968
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-DJ189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110891360
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
