CSM Galick Visit to WNC

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visited Western North Carolina March 26 to tour Hurricane Helene recovery sites. During his visit, CSM Galick met with local teams, contractors and partners to observe the progress in waterway debris removal and thank those working to restore and protect impacted communities.
Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 14:00
