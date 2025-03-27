Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Galick Visit to WNC

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visited Western North Carolina March 26 to tour Hurricane Helene recovery sites. During his visit, CSM Galick met with local teams, contractors and partners to observe the progress in waterway debris removal and thank those working to restore and protect impacted communities.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956962
    VIRIN: 250326-A-XB412-8115
    Filename: DOD_110891294
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: US

    USACE
    EmergencyOperations
    debrisremoval
    HELENE24
    Helene25

