DC National Guard support Nationals Opening Day Flag Unfurling 2025

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Base Andrews 316th Wing unfurl a large flag during opening ceremony of the Washington Nationals Home Opener at Nationals Park, on March 27, 2025. Additionally, members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard conducted an F-16 flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)
Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 14:23
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
