DC National Guard support Nationals Opening Day Flag Unfurling 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Base Andrews 316th Wing unfurl a large flag during opening ceremony of the Washington Nationals Home Opener at Nationals Park, on March 27, 2025. Additionally, members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard conducted an F-16 flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)