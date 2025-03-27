Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC National Guard support Nationals Opening Day Flag Unfurling 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Base Andrews 316th Wing unfurl a large flag during opening ceremony of the Washington Nationals Home Opener at Nationals Park, on March 27, 2025. Additionally, members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard conducted an F-16 flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Opening Day
    113th Wing
    D.C. National Guard
    flag unfurling
    Capital Guardians

