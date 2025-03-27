92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 25-2, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW participate in exercise Titan Fury 25-2 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17-21, 2025. Titan Fury is a total force readiness exercise designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills of Team Fairchild’s Airmen. The 92nd ARW, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW play a critical role in sustaining the agility, lethality, and resiliency of warfighting capabilities to enable Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 13:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956949
|VIRIN:
|250317-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110891068
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
