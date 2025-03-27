92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 25-2, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW participate in exercise Titan Fury 25-2 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17-21, 2025. Titan Fury is a total force readiness exercise designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills of Team Fairchild’s Airmen. The 92nd ARW, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW play a critical role in sustaining the agility, lethality, and resiliency of warfighting capabilities to enable Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)