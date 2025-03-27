Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 25-2, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz, Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis, Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine and Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW participate in exercise Titan Fury 25-2 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17-21, 2025. Titan Fury is a total force readiness exercise designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills of Team Fairchild’s Airmen. The 92nd ARW, 141st ARW, and the 22nd ARW play a critical role in sustaining the agility, lethality, and resiliency of warfighting capabilities to enable Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956949
    VIRIN: 250317-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110891068
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    KC-135
    AMC
    22nd ARW
    92nd ARW
    141st ARW
    Titan Fury

