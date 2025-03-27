Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Produced an animated tribute commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 28, 2025. This tribute honored the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans who courageously defended the United States. Aligned with the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s mission and Public Affairs objectives, the animation reinforced historical recognition, fostered veteran appreciation, and supported the Department of Defense’s priority of honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 10:04
