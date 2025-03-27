video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Produced an animated tribute commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 28, 2025. This tribute honored the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans who courageously defended the United States. Aligned with the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s mission and Public Affairs objectives, the animation reinforced historical recognition, fostered veteran appreciation, and supported the Department of Defense’s priority of honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)