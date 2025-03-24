B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: Bilateral training at MUTF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, demonstrate military operations in urban terrain and conduct a blank-fire raid rehearsal during Valiant Mark 25 at Murai Urban Training Facility, Singapore, March 19, 2025. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability, build mutual defense capabilities, and strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and Singapore Armed Forces. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)