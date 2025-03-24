Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLUF: Vehicle Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance maintain all vehicles for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The vehicle maintenance unit covers 2,300 vehicles, utilizing 77 Airmen across 10 sections. They work alongside U.S. Air Forces Central to provide mission capable vehicles for members on base. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 02:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956898
    VIRIN: 250326-F-RX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110890207
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: Vehicle Maintenance, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    VM
    BLUF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download