BLUF: Vehicle Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance maintain all vehicles for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The vehicle maintenance unit covers 2,300 vehicles, utilizing 77 Airmen across 10 sections. They work alongside U.S. Air Forces Central to provide mission capable vehicles for members on base. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)