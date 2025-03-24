BLUF: Vehicle Maintenance

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance maintain all vehicles for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The vehicle maintenance unit covers 2,300 vehicles, utilizing 77 Airmen across 10 sections. They work alongside U.S. Air Forces Central to provide mission capable vehicles for members on base. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
