    Texas Army Reserve Soldier Competes In Best Squad Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas, a shower and laundry specialist with the Fort Bragg, N.C. based 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, competes in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 26, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a battery of military skills and challenges to test not only the Soldier’s grit, but also evaluates proficiency and cohesion with assigned competition squads. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956862
    VIRIN: 250327-A-YH571-7492
    Filename: DOD_110889359
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Army Reserve Soldier Competes In Best Squad Competition, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas
    Fort McCoy
    Warrior Medic
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025

