Army Reserve Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas, a shower and laundry specialist with the Fort Bragg, N.C. based 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, competes in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 26, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a battery of military skills and challenges to test not only the Soldier’s grit, but also evaluates proficiency and cohesion with assigned competition squads. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956862
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-YH571-7492
|Filename:
|DOD_110889359
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas Army Reserve Soldier Competes In Best Squad Competition, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.