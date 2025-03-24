Texas Army Reserve Soldier Competes In Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas, a shower and laundry specialist with the Fort Bragg, N.C. based 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, competes in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 26, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a battery of military skills and challenges to test not only the Soldier’s grit, but also evaluates proficiency and cohesion with assigned competition squads. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)