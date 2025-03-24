U.S. Navy SEAL and German Naval Special Ops Maritime Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. East coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) conduct dive operations during a training exercise to improve warfighting readiness with German Naval Special Operation Forces off the coast of Key West, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world's most lethal maritime special operations forces to ensure the United States will deter and win wars. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Katie Cox)