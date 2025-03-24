Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy SEAL and German Naval Special Ops Maritime Training

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Katie Cox 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    250227-N-CE622-1001
    U.S. East coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) conduct dive operations during a training exercise to improve warfighting readiness with German Naval Special Operation Forces off the coast of Key West, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world's most lethal maritime special operations forces to ensure the United States will deter and win wars. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Katie Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956850
    VIRIN: 250227-N-CE622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110889084
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Navy SEAL and German Naval Special Ops Maritime Training, by PO1 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diving
    Navy SEALs
    Key West
    NSWG2
    German Naval Special Operation Forces

