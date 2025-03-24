Building Strength Through Partnership: Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Partnerships are critical to success and nowhere is this more true. The partnership between the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthens national security by ensuring efficient resource management and infrastructure development. By combining DLA’s expertise in logistics and supply chain management with the Corps’ engineering capabilities, the collaboration enhances military readiness and disaster response efforts. This partnership also supports critical projects, such as military base construction and emergency infrastructure repairs, improving resilience across the country. Ultimately, their combined efforts contribute to cost savings, operational efficiency, and a stronger, more prepared nation. For more information on partnering with DLA visit: www.dla.mil