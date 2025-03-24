Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Survivability Technology

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Common Infrared Common Countermeasure (CIRCM) provides advanced protection against Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, keeping our aircrafts and crews safe.

    PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956777
    VIRIN: 250327-O-LS242-8766
    Filename: DOD_110888150
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Survivability Technology, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sensors
    Readiness
    Modernization
    Acquisitions
    PM ASE
    Army250
    CIRCM

