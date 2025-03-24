Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 250th DKY Series #3

    KUWAIT

    03.21.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    DID YOU KNOW: From timber forts on the frontier in 1776 to massive infrastructure projects across the Middle East today—Army engineers have always built the foundation for the fight. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District continues that 250-year legacy by delivering complex, large-scale facilities that keep missions moving and regional partnerships strong. Whether it’s airfields, command centers, or secure logistics hubs—engineers lead the way with solutions that last, even in the most dynamic environments.

    For 250 years, Army Engineers have tackled the toughest engineering challenges, adapting to meet the evolving needs of the Army and the Nation. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District continues that legacy—delivering agile, responsive, and mission-critical engineering solutions in one of the most complex and dynamic operational environments on Earth. As we mark 250 years of Building Strong, we honor the engineers, professionals, and mission partners—past, present, and future—who continue to shape the world through innovation and expertise.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956758
    VIRIN: 250321-D-UY332-3745
    PIN: 253211
    Filename: DOD_110887723
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: KW

    This work, USACE 250th DKY Series #3, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer Regiment
    U.S. Army
    Center for Military History
    Army Engineer
    USACE250
    250th Anniversary

