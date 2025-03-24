USACE 250th DKY Series #3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DID YOU KNOW: From timber forts on the frontier in 1776 to massive infrastructure projects across the Middle East today—Army engineers have always built the foundation for the fight. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District continues that 250-year legacy by delivering complex, large-scale facilities that keep missions moving and regional partnerships strong. Whether it’s airfields, command centers, or secure logistics hubs—engineers lead the way with solutions that last, even in the most dynamic environments.



For 250 years, Army Engineers have tackled the toughest engineering challenges, adapting to meet the evolving needs of the Army and the Nation. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District continues that legacy—delivering agile, responsive, and mission-critical engineering solutions in one of the most complex and dynamic operational environments on Earth. As we mark 250 years of Building Strong, we honor the engineers, professionals, and mission partners—past, present, and future—who continue to shape the world through innovation and expertise.