A video production that showcases the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show displayed over 15 acts by both military and civilian members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 23:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956752
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-AR459-9408
|Filename:
|DOD_110887625
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Airshow video, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
