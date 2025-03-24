Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Airshow video

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A video production that showcases the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show displayed over 15 acts by both military and civilian members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956752
    VIRIN: 250326-F-AR459-9408
    Filename: DOD_110887625
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    This work, 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Airshow video, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    AZ
    USAF
    Air power
    DMAFB

