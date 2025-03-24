REEL: Georgia State Defense Force conducts simulated search and rescue mission during Patriot 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Georgia State Defense Force members perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard, along with federal, state, and local agencies, are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise aimed at strengthening domestic response capabilities and improving interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)