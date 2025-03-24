Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Georgia State Defense Force conducts simulated search and rescue mission during Patriot 25

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Georgia State Defense Force members perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard, along with federal, state, and local agencies, are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise aimed at strengthening domestic response capabilities and improving interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956748
    VIRIN: 250324-Z-QV252-7332
    Filename: DOD_110887619
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Patriot
    patriotns
    patriot25

