Georgia State Defense Force members perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard, along with federal, state, and local agencies, are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise aimed at strengthening domestic response capabilities and improving interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956748
|VIRIN:
|250324-Z-QV252-7332
|Filename:
|DOD_110887619
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: Georgia State Defense Force conducts simulated search and rescue mission during Patriot 25, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.