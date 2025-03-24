Laulima Navy Spotlight: Helping Out With a Grateful Heart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Krystal Diaz, a mass communications specialist with Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, practices laulima in different ways: she’s made genki balls, joined clean-ups and served as a guest speaker at elementary schools. “Others can practice laulima by paying attention to what's needed in their community and maybe getting in touch with their base coordinators to see what's available and seizing any opportunity to help out,” she advises. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways that Navy personnel like Diaz volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. “I think doing things with a grateful heart always makes things better for everyone around you,” she adds.(U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)