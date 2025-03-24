Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Helping Out With a Grateful Heart

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Krystal Diaz, a mass communications specialist with Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, practices laulima in different ways: she’s made genki balls, joined clean-ups and served as a guest speaker at elementary schools. “Others can practice laulima by paying attention to what's needed in their community and maybe getting in touch with their base coordinators to see what's available and seizing any opportunity to help out,” she advises. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways that Navy personnel like Diaz volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. “I think doing things with a grateful heart always makes things better for everyone around you,” she adds.(U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 21:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956741
    VIRIN: 250326-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110887522
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Helping Out With a Grateful Heart, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

