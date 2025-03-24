87th CSSB crew mounted machine gun gunnery reel

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew mounted machine gunnery at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 22, 2025. Maintaining readiness on vehicular weapons systems helps Soldiers prepare for combat scenarios by familiarizing them with equipment. (U.S. Army video photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)
|03.22.2025
|03.26.2025 17:56
|Video Productions
|956695
|250322-A-GJ082-5613
|DOD_110887002
|00:00:47
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
