    87th CSSB crew mounted machine gun gunnery reel

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew mounted machine gunnery at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 22, 2025. Maintaining readiness on vehicular weapons systems helps Soldiers prepare for combat scenarios by familiarizing them with equipment. (U.S. Army video photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956695
    VIRIN: 250322-A-GJ082-5613
    Filename: DOD_110887002
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Sustainment
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    MATV
    Dogface Soldier

