Army Adventure Semi 3: Aviation Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Daytona Beach, Fla. - Sgt. 1st Class Doug Lowe, team chief, and Sgt. 1st Class James MacDonald, both exhibitors of the Mobile Exhibit Company, U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, guide visitors through the AS3 Aviation Adventure interactive flight simulator identical to the one used to train UH-60 Black Hawk pilots during flight school. The AS3 provides a realistic, hands-on experience supporting Army recruiting efforts by showcasing aviation training and career opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Zoran Raduka)