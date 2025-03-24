Daytona Beach, Fla. - Sgt. 1st Class Doug Lowe, team chief, and Sgt. 1st Class James MacDonald, both exhibitors of the Mobile Exhibit Company, U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, guide visitors through the AS3 Aviation Adventure interactive flight simulator identical to the one used to train UH-60 Black Hawk pilots during flight school. The AS3 provides a realistic, hands-on experience supporting Army recruiting efforts by showcasing aviation training and career opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Zoran Raduka)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956670
|VIRIN:
|250226-D-XO165-2236
|Filename:
|DOD_110886685
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Adventure Semi 3: Aviation Simulator, by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.