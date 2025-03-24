Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Adventure Semi 3: Aviation Simulator

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Zoran Raduka 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    Daytona Beach, Fla. - Sgt. 1st Class Doug Lowe, team chief, and Sgt. 1st Class James MacDonald, both exhibitors of the Mobile Exhibit Company, U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, guide visitors through the AS3 Aviation Adventure interactive flight simulator identical to the one used to train UH-60 Black Hawk pilots during flight school. The AS3 provides a realistic, hands-on experience supporting Army recruiting efforts by showcasing aviation training and career opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Zoran Raduka)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:50
    Length: 00:01:30
