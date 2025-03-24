Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FCC Little Rock Exercise - PATRIOT 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    The 189th Airlift Wing, 19th Airlift Wing, and the Little Rock Federal Coordinating Center (FCC) with agency partners as well as staff from the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVSH) participated together in a full scale exercise at the Clinton National Airport on March 25, 2025, simulating the receiving and care for patients transported via aircraft from a disaster area. The exercise is part of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) PATRIOT Exercise based in Savannah, GA, which focuses on participants increasing their understanding of coordination with local, state, and federal organizations to provide realistic training that improves the readiness and interoperability of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen jointly with other civilian entities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956669
    VIRIN: 250325-Z-IL406-1111
    Filename: DOD_110886684
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCC Little Rock Exercise - PATRIOT 2025, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patriot
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    DOMOPS
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download