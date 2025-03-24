Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refuels P-8A Poseidon

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll video depicting air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to 99th Air Refueling Squadron, to a P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Feb. 26, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956663
    VIRIN: 250226-N-AN659-1003
    Filename: DOD_110886646
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Refuels P-8A Poseidon, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    cockpit
    boom operator
    P-8A Poseidon
    air to air refuel

