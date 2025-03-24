Maryland Air National Guard divests first A-10

Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Montalvo, 175th Wing inspector general and A-10 pilot, Master Sgt. Christipher Kelley, 175th Command Post superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. John McCulloch, 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, perform pre-flight inspections on Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft 705 at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland, March 26, 2025, before its final flight to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This flight is the first for the Maryland Air National Guard A-10s which are going through the process of divestment from the U.S. Air Force fleet. The A-10s will transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored for final maintenance procedures and display preparation by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.
|03.26.2025
|03.26.2025 13:58
|B-Roll
|956662
|250326-F-PA115-5003
|DOD_110886634
|00:11:14
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|9
|9
