Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard divests first A-10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Montalvo, 175th Wing inspector general and A-10 pilot, Master Sgt. Christipher Kelley, 175th Command Post superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. John McCulloch, 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, perform pre-flight inspections on Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft 705 at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland, March 26, 2025, before its final flight to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This flight is the first for the Maryland Air National Guard A-10s which are going through the process of divestment from the U.S. Air Force fleet. The A-10s will transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored for final maintenance procedures and display preparation by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956662
    VIRIN: 250326-F-PA115-5003
    Filename: DOD_110886634
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard divests first A-10, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Maryland National Guard
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    175th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download