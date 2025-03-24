A year later: Francis Scott Key Bridge incident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A unified effort between the community and local, state, and federal agencies responded to the 984-foot containership M/V Dali’s allusion with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. Responders, including 515 U.S. Coast Guard members, were able to partially reopen the port in 7 days with full restoration in 56. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)