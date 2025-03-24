Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A year later: Francis Scott Key Bridge incident

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A unified effort between the community and local, state, and federal agencies responded to the 984-foot containership M/V Dali’s allusion with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. Responders, including 515 U.S. Coast Guard members, were able to partially reopen the port in 7 days with full restoration in 56. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 13:41
    TAGS

    Bridge
    Baltimore
    Coast Guard
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Dali

