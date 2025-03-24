A year later: Francis Scott Key Bridge incident

A unified effort between the community and local, state, and federal agencies responded to the 984-foot containership M/V Dali’s allusion with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. Responders, including 515 U.S. Coast Guard members, were able to partially reopen the port in 7 days with full restoration in 56. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956660
|VIRIN:
|250326-G-NO310-2548
|Filename:
|DOD_110886616
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
