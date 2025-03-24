Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Innovation Symposium to Explore Future of Combat

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.26.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted an Innovation Symposium, March 25-26, 2025, at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The event brought together nearly 50 vendors and several military units to explore emerging technologies and military adaptation in modern warfare. Over two days, participants discussed how the U.S. Army is evolving its approach to modernization, drawing insights from ongoing global conflicts.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956643
    VIRIN: 250326-A-XY121-9998
    Filename: DOD_110886309
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: VICENZA, IT

