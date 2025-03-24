The 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted an Innovation Symposium, March 25-26, 2025, at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The event brought together nearly 50 vendors and several military units to explore emerging technologies and military adaptation in modern warfare. Over two days, participants discussed how the U.S. Army is evolving its approach to modernization, drawing insights from ongoing global conflicts.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956643
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-XY121-9998
|Filename:
|DOD_110886309
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Innovation Symposium to Explore Future of Combat, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.