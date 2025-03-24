B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Innovation Symposium to Explore Future of Combat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted an Innovation Symposium, March 25-26, 2025, at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The event brought together nearly 50 vendors and several military units to explore emerging technologies and military adaptation in modern warfare. Over two days, participants discussed how the U.S. Army is evolving its approach to modernization, drawing insights from ongoing global conflicts.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)