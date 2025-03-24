Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LT Silva Detroit Red Wings Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    LT Silva, with US Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, gives a shout out to the Detroit Red Wings, during the 2025 season on March 9, 2025 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 12:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 956642
    VIRIN: 250309-F-JK012-3457
    Filename: DOD_110886306
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Silva Detroit Red Wings Shout Out, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout Out
    USCG
    Hockey
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit
    NHLRedWings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download