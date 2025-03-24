Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stratcom, Spacecom Testify on Budget

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 26, 2025. The Strategic Forces subcommittee reviews Stratcom’s and Spacecom’s budget request for fiscal year 2026 and their future year’s defense program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 11:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956634
    Filename: DOD_110886282
    Length: 01:11:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

