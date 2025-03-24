Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 26, 2025. The Strategic Forces subcommittee reviews Stratcom’s and Spacecom’s budget request for fiscal year 2026 and their future year’s defense program.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 11:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|956634
|Filename:
|DOD_110886282
|Length:
|01:11:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stratcom, Spacecom Testify on Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.