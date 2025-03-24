TRADOC 1973

On July 1, 1973, the U.S. Army established the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) at Fort Monroe, Virginia, as part of a larger reorganization following the Vietnam War, replacing the Continental Army Command (CONARC)
