    DCSA Security Training Counterintelligence Reporting Requirements for Industry

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - Security Training Directorate (ST)

    This video, produced by the Security Training Directorate of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), provides an overview of counterintelligence reporting requirements for individuals operating within the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) to protect national security and safeguard classified information.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:59
    Location: US

    Security
    Training
    Reporting
    Counterintelligence
    DCSA
    CDSE

