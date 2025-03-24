This video, produced by the Security Training Directorate of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), provides an overview of counterintelligence reporting requirements for individuals operating within the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) to protect national security and safeguard classified information.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956614
|VIRIN:
|241216-D-BV774-1001
|PIN:
|505777
|Filename:
|DOD_110885951
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DCSA Security Training Counterintelligence Reporting Requirements for Industry, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS
