    10th Mountain Division and 101st Airborne Division Transfer Authority in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 26, 2025. The TOA ceremony signals the relinquishment of responsibilities from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in support of V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. The handover ensures a continued U.S. Army presence in the Black Sea Region and the unwavering commitment to our regional Allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)


    - SHOTLIST -

    00:06:00 - 00:17:09 Present arms
    00:17:10 - 00:49:12 Casing of the colors
    00:49:13 - 01:29:05 Uncasing of the colors
    01:29:06 - 01:45:13 Completion of the transfer of authority
    01:45:14 - 01:51:15 Formation sings Army song
    01:51:16 - 01:57:25 Saluting to national anthem
    01:57:26 - 02:05:24 Formation sings unit song
    02:05:26 - 02:13:03 Formation sings unit song
    02:13:04 - 02:51:20 Remarks
    02:51:21 - 03:03:27 Remarks
    03:03:28 - 03:27:14 Remarks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956608
    VIRIN: 250326-A-BK800-3166
    Filename: DOD_110885915
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    101st Airborne Division
    TOA
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

