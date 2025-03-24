3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 26, 2025. The TOA ceremony signals the relinquishment of responsibilities from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in support of V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. The handover ensures a continued U.S. Army presence in the Black Sea Region and the unwavering commitment to our regional Allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
- SHOTLIST -
00:06:00 - 00:17:09 Present arms
00:17:10 - 00:49:12 Casing of the colors
00:49:13 - 01:29:05 Uncasing of the colors
01:29:06 - 01:45:13 Completion of the transfer of authority
01:45:14 - 01:51:15 Formation sings Army song
01:51:16 - 01:57:25 Saluting to national anthem
01:57:26 - 02:05:24 Formation sings unit song
02:05:26 - 02:13:03 Formation sings unit song
02:13:04 - 02:51:20 Remarks
02:51:21 - 03:03:27 Remarks
03:03:28 - 03:27:14 Remarks
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956608
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-BK800-3166
|Filename:
|DOD_110885915
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division and 101st Airborne Division Transfer Authority in Romania, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
