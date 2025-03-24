10th Mountain Division and 101st Airborne Division Transfer Authority in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 26, 2025. The TOA ceremony signals the relinquishment of responsibilities from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in support of V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. The handover ensures a continued U.S. Army presence in the Black Sea Region and the unwavering commitment to our regional Allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)





- SHOTLIST -



00:06:00 - 00:17:09 Present arms

00:17:10 - 00:49:12 Casing of the colors

00:49:13 - 01:29:05 Uncasing of the colors

01:29:06 - 01:45:13 Completion of the transfer of authority

01:45:14 - 01:51:15 Formation sings Army song

01:51:16 - 01:57:25 Saluting to national anthem

01:57:26 - 02:05:24 Formation sings unit song

02:05:26 - 02:13:03 Formation sings unit song

02:13:04 - 02:51:20 Remarks

02:51:21 - 03:03:27 Remarks

03:03:28 - 03:27:14 Remarks