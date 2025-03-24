U.S. Army and Air Force personnel assist simulated casualties to an HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion during Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario reinforces joint patient movement procedures that enable rapid medical evacuation during multi-agency disaster response. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956604
|VIRIN:
|250325-Z-VD276-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885895
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Forces Practice Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Domestic Response Exercise, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.