Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Supports Civil Support Team in Simulated CBRN Response Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the Georgia National Guard, lands at the Guardian Centers of Georgia, March 24, 2023 during exercise Patriot South. The Chinook held members of the Civil Support Team (CST), a specialized unit within the Georgia Army National Guard's Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) program, focused on detecting hazards and supporting incident commanders during WMD events. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956602
    VIRIN: 250324-Z-VD276-6001
    Filename: DOD_110885888
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Supports Civil Support Team in Simulated CBRN Response Operations, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    patriot
    cst
    CH-47
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download