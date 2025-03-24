CH-47 Supports Civil Support Team in Simulated CBRN Response Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the Georgia National Guard, lands at the Guardian Centers of Georgia, March 24, 2023 during exercise Patriot South. The Chinook held members of the Civil Support Team (CST), a specialized unit within the Georgia Army National Guard's Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) program, focused on detecting hazards and supporting incident commanders during WMD events. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)