    AFN Europe Report - March 21, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Airmen and NATO allies conduct exercise Fighting Wyvern 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. And U.S. service members alongside NATO allies conclude Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    Norway
    AFN Europe Report
    Joint Viking 25
    Fighting Wyvern 25

