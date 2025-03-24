On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Airmen and NATO allies conduct exercise Fighting Wyvern 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. And U.S. service members alongside NATO allies conclude Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|956585
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885653
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - March 21, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.