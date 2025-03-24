USACE 250th DYK Series #7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DID YOU KNOW: Supporting every base, every mission, every Soldier across the @CENTCOM region—there’s a foundation built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. From hardened runways to maintenance facilities, these structures don’t just hold up—they hold the mission together. For 250 years, Army engineers have built more than just facilities. They’ve built freedom of movement, protection, and possibilities—one foundation at a time.