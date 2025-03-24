Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 250th DYK Series #7

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    DID YOU KNOW: Supporting every base, every mission, every Soldier across the @CENTCOM region—there's a foundation built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. From hardened runways to maintenance facilities, these structures don't just hold up—they hold the mission together. For 250 years, Army engineers have built more than just facilities. They've built freedom of movement, protection, and possibilities—one foundation at a time.

    CENTCOM
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Army
    Army Engineer
    USACE250
    250th Anniversary

