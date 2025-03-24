USACE 250th DYK Series #22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we commemorate 250 years of Building Strong, we reflect on the generations of Army engineers whose legacy continues through our work today—delivering solutions in one of the most dynamic regions on Earth.