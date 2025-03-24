Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts a Strait Transit Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    B-roll of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducting a strait transit drill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956549
    VIRIN: 250320-N-MI259-1057
    Filename: DOD_110885162
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts a Strait Transit Drill, by PO2 Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download