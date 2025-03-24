Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2025: HH-60W Rescue Training B-Roll (Day 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    The 31st Rescue Squadron and 33rd Rescue Generation Squadron perform a Rescue Training during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, March 22, 2025. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. The festival also gave local community members the opportunity to learn about Kadena’s role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956546
    VIRIN: 250323-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885137
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2025: HH-60W Rescue Training B-Roll (Day 2), by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing, HH-60W, America Fest 2025, 33rd RGS, 31st RGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download