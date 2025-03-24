Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pro Wrestling BROLL | America Fest 25

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees watch Pro Wrestling athletes compete during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956545
    VIRIN: 250322-F-IV293-1010
    PIN: 10
    Filename: DOD_110885111
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    18th Wing
    INDOPACOM
    AMFEST 25
    Pro Wresting
    Ryukyu Dragon Pro Wrestling

