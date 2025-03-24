Festival attendees watch Pro Wrestling athletes compete during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956545
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-IV293-1010
|PIN:
|10
|Filename:
|DOD_110885111
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pro Wrestling BROLL | America Fest 25, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.