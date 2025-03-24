Tail-to-Tail Transfer Between Blackhawks and C-130

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard's 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare simulated casualties for transport on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario tests the AE team's readiness to provide en-route care during domestic contingency operations in support of civil authorities. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)