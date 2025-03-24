Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tail-to-Tail Transfer Between Blackhawks and C-130

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard's 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare simulated casualties for transport on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario tests the AE team's readiness to provide en-route care during domestic contingency operations in support of civil authorities. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956541
    VIRIN: 250325-Z-VD276-6001
    Filename: DOD_110885049
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tail-to-Tail Transfer Between Blackhawks and C-130, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download