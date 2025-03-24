U.S. Airmen assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard's 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare simulated casualties for transport on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario tests the AE team's readiness to provide en-route care during domestic contingency operations in support of civil authorities. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956541
|VIRIN:
|250325-Z-VD276-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885049
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tail-to-Tail Transfer Between Blackhawks and C-130, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.