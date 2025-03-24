Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen Strengthen CBRN Readiness at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Wing

    Master Sgt. Kenneth Church discusses the importance of Total Force integration during Exercise Beverly Sunrise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2025. The exercise brought together members of the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active-Duty components, including the 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, 113th Wing, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, 433rd Airlift Wing, 35th Fighter Wing, and 35th Civil Engineering Squadron. Beverly Sunrise strengthens CBRN defense readiness through joint operations and realistic, scenario-based training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956516
    VIRIN: 250320-Z-CO660-6522
    Filename: DOD_110884675
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    BevSunrise25

