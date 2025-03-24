Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen Strengthen CBRN Readiness at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Wing

    Members of the Air National Guard, 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, and 113th Wing, the Air Force Reserve, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, and 433rd Airlift Wing, and Active-Duty, 35th Fighter Wing, and 35th Civil Engineering Squadron participated in a week long Total Force Exercise on 14 Mar, 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Exercise Beverly Sunrise enhances Total Force integration by strengthening CBRN defense capabilities through realistic training and joint operations with Air National Guard, Air Reserve, and Active Duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

