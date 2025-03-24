Total Force Airmen Strengthen CBRN Readiness at Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Air National Guard, 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, and 113th Wing, the Air Force Reserve, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, and 433rd Airlift Wing, and Active-Duty, 35th Fighter Wing, and 35th Civil Engineering Squadron participated in a week long Total Force Exercise on 14 Mar, 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Exercise Beverly Sunrise enhances Total Force integration by strengthening CBRN defense capabilities through realistic training and joint operations with Air National Guard, Air Reserve, and Active Duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)