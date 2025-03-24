Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Anesthesia Workstation (TAW)

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL is creating a safer, more efficient space for Ground Surgical Teams to work with.

    Enter the Tactical Anesthesia Workstation (TAW), which boasts:

    Efficient and Modular Design
    Significantly Reduced Tripping Hazards
    Quick Access to Critical Care Tools

    ...and more - with this already being tested by Air Combat Command for official use across the United States Air Force.

    Learn more about how this workstation answers a need, our experts within the 711th Human Performance Wing were best equipped to answer below.

