AFRL is creating a safer, more efficient space for Ground Surgical Teams to work with.
Enter the Tactical Anesthesia Workstation (TAW), which boasts:
Efficient and Modular Design
Significantly Reduced Tripping Hazards
Quick Access to Critical Care Tools
...and more - with this already being tested by Air Combat Command for official use across the United States Air Force.
Learn more about how this workstation answers a need, our experts within the 711th Human Performance Wing were best equipped to answer below.
