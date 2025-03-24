video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFRL is creating a safer, more efficient space for Ground Surgical Teams to work with.



Enter the Tactical Anesthesia Workstation (TAW), which boasts:



Efficient and Modular Design

Significantly Reduced Tripping Hazards

Quick Access to Critical Care Tools



...and more - with this already being tested by Air Combat Command for official use across the United States Air Force.



Learn more about how this workstation answers a need, our experts within the 711th Human Performance Wing were best equipped to answer below.