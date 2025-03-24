Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Frank W. Zardecki - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductee

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Mr. Frank W. Zardecki provided 60 years of government service, from 1966 until his retirement in 2022, to the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD), the U.S. Army Communicatons-ELectonics Command, the C5ISR Community and the nation, and was recognized as the “Expert and Leader” in the Army’s organic industrial base. Progressing through the depot ranks from electronics-mechanic helper to Deputy to the Commander, Mr. Zardecki was a driving force in establishing TYAD as the premier electronics depot in the Department of Defense and the major employer in the Northeast. Mr. Zardecki’s development and mentoring of the TYAD workforce stand as a testimony to his vision and leadership in preparing the depot for its future missions. His investment in the depot workforce in increasing the depth and breadth of its leadership’s expertise has ensured that TYAD is postured to lead the DoD organic industrial base for years to come. Mr. Zardecki recognized during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom that the Army required enhanced maintenance and repair capabilities not only forward in theater but throughout its global presence. Mr. Zardecki’s vision and forward thinking led to the expansion of the TYAD global enterprise from facilities in Northeast PA to over 70 additional forward repair sites at deployed and installation sites. The scope of TYAD work expanded to support the network of systems and tactical command posts as the Army continues modernization. This transformational initiative was the driving factor in reducing C5ISR weapon system downtime thereby improving materiel and unit operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956505
    VIRIN: 240626-A-EZ484-9276
    PIN: 005
    Filename: DOD_110884461
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
    C5ISR Hall of Fame

