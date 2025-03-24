Mr. Frank W. Zardecki - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Frank W. Zardecki provided 60 years of government service, from 1966 until his retirement in 2022, to the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD), the U.S. Army Communicatons-ELectonics Command, the C5ISR Community and the nation, and was recognized as the “Expert and Leader” in the Army’s organic industrial base. Progressing through the depot ranks from electronics-mechanic helper to Deputy to the Commander, Mr. Zardecki was a driving force in establishing TYAD as the premier electronics depot in the Department of Defense and the major employer in the Northeast. Mr. Zardecki’s development and mentoring of the TYAD workforce stand as a testimony to his vision and leadership in preparing the depot for its future missions. His investment in the depot workforce in increasing the depth and breadth of its leadership’s expertise has ensured that TYAD is postured to lead the DoD organic industrial base for years to come. Mr. Zardecki recognized during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom that the Army required enhanced maintenance and repair capabilities not only forward in theater but throughout its global presence. Mr. Zardecki’s vision and forward thinking led to the expansion of the TYAD global enterprise from facilities in Northeast PA to over 70 additional forward repair sites at deployed and installation sites. The scope of TYAD work expanded to support the network of systems and tactical command posts as the Army continues modernization. This transformational initiative was the driving factor in reducing C5ISR weapon system downtime thereby improving materiel and unit operational readiness.