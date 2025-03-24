Battle of Suoi Tre Memorial Ceremony

Veterans and Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division, gather for a memorial service that honors the battle of Suoi Tre, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 21, 2025. The ceremony recognized those who have fought and commemorated the fallen. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)
|03.21.2025
|03.25.2025 15:32
|Package
|956494
|250321-A-GN809-1001
|DOD_110884084
|00:01:57
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
