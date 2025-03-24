Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Suoi Tre Memorial Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans and Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division, gather for a memorial service that honors the battle of Suoi Tre, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 21, 2025. The ceremony recognized those who have fought and commemorated the fallen. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956494
    VIRIN: 250321-A-GN809-1001
    Filename: DOD_110884084
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    ceremony
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Veterans
    Suoi Tre Memorial

