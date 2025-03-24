Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MUNS Bomb Build B-Roll

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions squadron conducted a bomb-building exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2025. To prepare for deployments and future conflict, ammunition and weapons troops worked together to strengthen their skills with the bomb build. They participated in simulated exercises, which included prepping missile shipments and constructing bombs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956486
    VIRIN: 250325-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883992
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MUNS Bomb Build B-Roll, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    3rd MUNS

