Pack Your Maxx Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

This video showcases the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Pack Your Maxx healthy food cafe at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 25. This collaboration highlights Kirtland's commitment to supporting both the well-being of its members and the growth of local businesses. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)