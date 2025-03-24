Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pack Your Maxx Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Pack Your Maxx healthy food cafe at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 25. This collaboration highlights Kirtland's commitment to supporting both the well-being of its members and the growth of local businesses. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956479
    VIRIN: 250324-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883895
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pack Your Maxx Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland AFB
    Team Kirtland
    Kirtland AFB East Side Gym
    Kirtland Force Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download