This video showcases the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Pack Your Maxx healthy food cafe at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 25. This collaboration highlights Kirtland's commitment to supporting both the well-being of its members and the growth of local businesses. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956479
|VIRIN:
|250324-F-TV976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110883895
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pack Your Maxx Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.