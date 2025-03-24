Navy Art Reflects: Dazzle Camouflage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Art Collection reflects on the dazzle camouflage. A form of camouflage created by the British and latter adopted by the U.S. during WW1, "Dazzle Camouflage" utilized geometric shapes and contrasting colors in order to make it harder for enemy ships to engage allied vessels. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.