The Navy Art Collection reflects on the dazzle camouflage. A form of camouflage created by the British and latter adopted by the U.S. during WW1, "Dazzle Camouflage" utilized geometric shapes and contrasting colors in order to make it harder for enemy ships to engage allied vessels. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|956431
|VIRIN:
|241007-M-IP911-3236
|Filename:
|DOD_110883218
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Art Reflects: Dazzle Camouflage, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
