KITTERY, Maine (March 8, 2025): Los Angeles improved-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) successfully dry-docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard March 8. While at the shipyard, Hampton will undergo several system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work as part of the Navy’s service life-extension program. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Scott Hanson/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956426
|VIRIN:
|250308-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110883182
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hampton (SSN 767) Docking Time-lapse PNSY, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.