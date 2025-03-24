Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hampton (SSN 767) Docking Time-lapse PNSY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 8, 2025): Los Angeles improved-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) successfully dry-docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard March 8. While at the shipyard, Hampton will undergo several system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work as part of the Navy’s service life-extension program. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Scott Hanson/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956426
    VIRIN: 250308-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883182
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hampton (SSN 767) Docking Time-lapse PNSY, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine
    timelapse video
    USS Hampton (SSN 767)
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard kittery maine
    Comsubron 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download