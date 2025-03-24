USS Hampton (SSN 767) Docking Time-lapse PNSY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (March 8, 2025): Los Angeles improved-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) successfully dry-docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard March 8. While at the shipyard, Hampton will undergo several system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work as part of the Navy’s service life-extension program. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Scott Hanson/released)