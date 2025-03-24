Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest MQ-9

    JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees observe and learn about an MQ-9A Reaper static display during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22/23, 2025. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    Location: JP

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    MQ-9
    USAF
    America Fest
    INDOPACOM

