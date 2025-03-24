Festival attendees observe and learn about an MQ-9A Reaper static display during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22/23, 2025. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956402
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-AF022-3804
|Filename:
|DOD_110882892
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest MQ-9, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.