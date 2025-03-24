Artillery Degraded Operations Training

Soldiers with Philippines Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment conducted a class on Artillery Degraded Operations during Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines March 17, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
