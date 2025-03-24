America Fest 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Yamauchi and Okinawa Higashi Junior High School Brass Bands open America Fest festivities on March 22, 2025. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)