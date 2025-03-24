Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    Members of the Yamauchi and Okinawa Higashi Junior High School Brass Bands open America Fest festivities on March 22, 2025. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956391
    VIRIN: 250322-F-IV293-1003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_110882817
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 25, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    AMFEST 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download