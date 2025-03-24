Members of the Yamauchi and Okinawa Higashi Junior High School Brass Bands open America Fest festivities on March 22, 2025. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956391
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-IV293-1003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_110882817
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 25, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.