Radio Around the Region – DJ Sully Soul

Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, AKA DJ Sully Soul, talks about his role at the American Forces Network Humphreys Radio Station as the morning show host on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb 12, 2025. As part of the AFN radio team, Sullivan spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region to U.S. military personnel, bringing them a taste of home. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Inwoo Cho)