Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region – DJ Sully Soul

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, AKA DJ Sully Soul, talks about his role at the American Forces Network Humphreys Radio Station as the morning show host on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb 12, 2025. As part of the AFN radio team, Sullivan spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region to U.S. military personnel, bringing them a taste of home. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Inwoo Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 02:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956382
    VIRIN: 250212-A-KH313-6725
    Filename: DOD_110882692
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region – DJ Sully Soul, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    broadcaster
    DJ
    Radio around the Region
    Chase Sullivan
    DJ Sully Soul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download