2025 Japan America Friendship Concert

The Kyushu Defense Bureau hosted a friendship concert with the support of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 30th, 2025 to further enhance the mutual interaction between the base and the local Sasebo community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 23:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956374
|VIRIN:
|250320-N-GG032-1872
|Filename:
|DOD_110882604
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
