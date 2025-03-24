Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Japan America Friendship Concert

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Kyushu Defense Bureau hosted a friendship concert with the support of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 30th, 2025 to further enhance the mutual interaction between the base and the local Sasebo community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

